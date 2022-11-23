50 Cent spent a lot on legal fees since the release of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin.

Fif sat down with Brian J. Roberts this month where he revealed that he spent over $20M on legal fees since his career began.

“I spent over $23 million legal fees since I had success in 2003,” he revealed. “So when you say you successful or you rich in a different way, that money was just written off as expenses of business. You in it and I’m going, ‘What?’ When I’m looking at it myself, ‘That’s how much you really spent on that?’

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Police arrested 50 Cent three times since the beginning of his career. However, there are also numerous lawsuits, business deals, and child support payments to consider, as well.

“The only thing someone in America can do is sue someone,” he continued. “They’re gonna sue and there always gonna be pro-bono or say, ‘We’ll defend you for 30 percent of what we receive off of this because we do see a case.’”

Most recently, 50 Cent sued a company called MedSpa who used his photo to promote penile enhancement surgery. Per AllHipHop, a judge set a trial date for July 3rd, 2023 for Fif’s case against the company.

50 Cent filed a lawsuit against the owner of MedSpa, Angela Kogan, earlier this year. The lawsuit came after she promoted her business and services with a photo alongside Fif. The TV mogul claims Kogan used his photo to advertise Perfection Plastic Surgery without authorization while implying that he underwent penis enhancement surgery.

“Yeah my d_ck is a BIG DEAL set for trial in july no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH,” 50 wrote in response to the judge’s trial date.

The two parties could reach a settlement before the trial date. The judge said both parties need to complete the mediation process by March 23rd.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore information regarding 50 Cent’s legal battle.