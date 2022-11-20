For several months now, “Candy Shop” rapper 50 Cent has been feuding with MedSpa owner Angela Kogan. The reason? The New Yorker alleges that the plastic surgeon has made false claims about him. More specifically, about the recording artist allegedly undergoing a penis enlargement procedure at her clinic.

Fif attorneys came forward with a lawsuit back in September. Just last month Kogan came back with an argument that it should be thrown out. Despite this, her accuser refuses to back down. Now, the latest updates reveal that the two will face off in court during a July 2023 trial.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Court documents obtained by AllHipHop on Sunday (November 20) reveal the details of the upcoming case. As of right now, it’s due to begin on July 3rd.

Prior to July, Curtis Jackson and Kogan must participate in mediation. This has a completion date of March 23rd, 2023, or they run the risk of losing their trial.

“The appearance of counsel and each party or representatives of each party with full authority to enter into a full and complete compromise and settlement is mandatory,” both parties heard from Judge Robert Scola. “If insurance is involved, an adjuster with authority up to the policy limits or the most recent demand, whichever is lower, must attend. All proceedings of the mediation will be confidential and privileged.”

50 Cent Sues Miami's Fla. Surgeon At MedSpa Over 'Penile Enhancement' Ads Crime, Music https://t.co/Fv8oYsh9JR pic.twitter.com/x2yQa611bI — hotgossipnewz (@hotgosipnewz) September 17, 2022

Additionally, he noted, “If mediation is not conducted, the case may be stricken from the trial calendar, and other sanctions may be imposed.”

The Power producer claims to have suffered public embarrassment after posts online implicated he went to Kogan’s Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa to have his penis enhanced.

Still, she denies any wrongdoing and has often stated that she has never suggested Fif underwent the surgery. Instead, Kogan believes Jackson’s real problem lies with The Shade Room, which used a photo of the two together at her clinic in an article about penis enlargement.

Previously, the business owner made it known that 50 took a photo with her in exchange for services. This deal seemingly gave her permission to share the image on social media.

“The entirety of [50 Cent’s] complaint crumbles under the truth of the matter,” Kogan’s attorney has argued. “[His] embarrassment as the butt of social media jokes is one thing, but to weaponize such embarrassment for the purpose of seeking equitable and/or monetary damages from Defendants borders on abuse of process.”

Who do you think will win in court, 50 Cent, or Angela Kogan? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for any updates on the forthcoming trial.

[Via]