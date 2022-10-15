Nearly a month ago, New York-born rapper 50 Cent made headlines after speaking out against South Florida-based plastic surgeon Angela Kogan, who the “I Get Money” artist accused of implying that he visited her Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa to undergo a penile enhancement treatment.

The TV producer filed a lawsuit against Kogan, claiming that he snapped a photo with her under the impression that she was a fan of his work, and that she’s since used the image to promote her own business while seemingly implying that Fif had undergone an interesting procedure.

50 Cent performs during the E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka on February 06, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

According to court documents, the picture of the duo in question was taken in February of 2020. Initially, the plastic surgeon is said to have only used the photo to promote her clinics, but in August, the father of two found it “disturbing” that Kogan had spoken to The Shade Room about male sexual enhancement procedures, at which time she shared her photo with Curtis Jackson to the outlet.

After receiving the suit from 50 Cent, the business owner has since requested that the case be dismissed with the United States District Court in the Southern District of Florida. “It is clear from the Photo itself that the taking thereof was not a random happenstance or unsolicited occasion. The content of the Photo shows [50 Cent] in [Kogan’s’] office, next to [Kogan] in her role as a businesswoman/aesthetician (i.e. in professional attire),” attorneys wrote in the filing.

“Thus, it is disingenuous.. to claim or allege that [50 Cent] – who wishes for the Court to believe randomly stumbled into a medspa without purpose or specific intent – agreed to take the Photo under the ‘sole impression that [Kogan] was a fan seeking the photograph for her private and personal enjoyment,'” they continued.

Kogan’s lawyers then added, “The Photo is not representative of [50 Cent] running into a random fan in the middle of the street; rather, it specifically highlights [50 Cent] in a specific situation, for a specific purpose, in exchange of a specific transaction.”

Amidst all the drama, the plastic surgeon continues to assert that Fif was one of her clients, and in exchange for her services, he “agreed to take the Photo and allow it to be shared by Defendants on Defendants’ social media profiles,” as AllHipHop notes.

In conclusion, Kogan’s lawyers stated that she never “implied that Plaintiff received plastic surgery services or penile enhancement surgery.”

“Neither the Photo itself, nor the caption thereof, purports to show the use of the Photo in direct promotion with any commercial product or service (i.e. offered medspa treatments, products, endorsement of plastic surgery services, endorsement of penile enhancement services, etc.),” the recently filed Motion to Dismiss notes.

“Rather, the Photo is an innocuous capture of [50 Cent] and [Kogan] in [Kogans’] office, with [50 Cent’s] inclusion of a sentence containing pure puffery.”

See the legal documents for yourself here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]