thrown out
- Life50 Cent's Penis Enhancement Lawsuit Should Be Tossed Out Of Court, Florida Doctor SaysPerfection Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa owner Angela Kogan continues to insist that Fif was one of her clients.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBeatKing Has Male Fan Thrown Offstage For Twerking, Saucy Santana RespondsBeatKing isn't here for any unsolicited booty shaking.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Fails Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Defamation Case Thrown OutSo far, we've only heard from Depp and his legal team, meaning it will soon be Heard's turn to tell her story.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Shames Audience Member Who Throws Beer Can On StageYou're a fool if you mess with Earl Sweatshirt. By Chantilly Post
- SportsHeavyweight Boxer Kash Ali Disqualified After Biting His OpponentKash Ali's 16-fight undefeated streak ends in a controversial DQ.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Shown Leniency: D.A. Rejects Felony Case Over 2016 Concert Mishap21 Savage gets off scot-free, this time around.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z's Former Lawyers Drop Lawsuit Against Him Over Purchase Of TIDALJay-Z catches another W in court.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown In The Clear In $10K Designer Lawsuit: ReportChris Brown won't have to hand over any cash to his former costume designer.By Aron A.
- MusicAubrey O'Day Gets Kicked Out Of Her Own Show For Refusing To Serenade Donald Trump JrShe rang in the New Year with strong principles.By Zaynab
- SocietyPapa John's Founder John Schnatter Thrown Out Of His OfficeIt's all downhill from here for Johnny.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey's $60 Million Lawsuit From Ex-Wife Has Been DismissedSteve Harvey is done with court dates.By Chantilly Post
- MusicAmber Rose Beats Wiz Khalifa's Mom's Defamation LawsuitAmber Rose emerges victorious in court.
By Matt F
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Name Cleared From Lawsuit By JudgeSnoop Dogg is off the hook.By Matt F