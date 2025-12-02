50 Cent’s Explosive Diddy Docuseries Has The Internet Divided

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Diddy Docuseries Internet Divided Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent's long-awaited Diddy docuseries, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," has finally hit Netflix after months of anticipation.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning has finally hit Netflix, and social media users have a lot to say about it. The docuseries was executive-produced by 50 Cent and directed by Alexandria Stapleton. Fif teased it for months, and so far, it looks like it hasn't disappointed.

"My God this documentary. [...] What a f*cking evil man. Yuck! F*ck you if you are defending him," one Twitter/X user writes. "How did they get the footage for this Diddy documentary? This is crazy. The stuff they have in here, wow," someone else says.

While most agree that the docuseries paints a solid picture of what Diddy has really been up to over the years, others have their sights set on Fif. "50 Cent’s day is coming. I hope he has that same 'sense of humor' when he’s in the hot seat," one critic claims. "Am a big 50 Cent fan, but making a documentary about Diddy, he took it far," a different user argues.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accuses Netflix Of Obtaining Diddy Docuseries Footage Unethically

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries

Diddy's team has already issued a statement in response to the docuseries, making it clear that they're far from pleased with it.

“Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," they told The Hollywood Reporter. "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," they added. "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant."

Social Media Users React To Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Read More: Diddy’s Team Labels 50 Cent’s New Docuseries a "Hit Piece"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Diddy 50 Cent Hit Piece Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Team Labels 50 Cent’s New Docuseries a "Hit Piece" 634
DJ Akademiks Netflix Diddy Docuseries Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Accuses Netflix Of Obtaining Diddy Docuseries Footage Unethically 949
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.5K
DJ Akademiks Daphne Joy 50 Cent Diddy Doc Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Wants To See Daphne Joy In 50 Cent’s New Diddy Docuseries 1.6K
Comments 0