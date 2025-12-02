50 Cent’s Explosive Diddy Docuseries Has The Internet Divided

Sean Combs: The Reckoning has finally hit Netflix, and social media users have a lot to say about it. The docuseries was executive-produced by 50 Cent and directed by Alexandria Stapleton. Fif teased it for months, and so far, it looks like it hasn't disappointed.

"My God this documentary. [...] What a f*cking evil man. Yuck! F*ck you if you are defending him," one Twitter/X user writes. "How did they get the footage for this Diddy documentary? This is crazy. The stuff they have in here, wow," someone else says.

While most agree that the docuseries paints a solid picture of what Diddy has really been up to over the years, others have their sights set on Fif. "50 Cent’s day is coming. I hope he has that same 'sense of humor' when he’s in the hot seat," one critic claims. "Am a big 50 Cent fan, but making a documentary about Diddy, he took it far," a different user argues.

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries

Diddy's team has already issued a statement in response to the docuseries, making it clear that they're far from pleased with it.

“Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," they told The Hollywood Reporter. "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

“It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs," they added. "Beyond the legal issues, this is a personal breach of trust. Mr. Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of [Sarandos’ late father-in-law] Clarence Avant."