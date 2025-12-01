50 Cent is just hours away from dropping "Sean Combs" The Reckoning" and seems that Diddy's PR has a big problem with it.

Juda and 50 might be butting heads even more in the next few days as Sean Combs: The Reckoning is set to premiere tomorrow, December 2. The hitmaker is the executive producer of this four-part docuseries, which can be found on Netflix. It will feature interviews from people close to the incarcerated mogul as well as jurors from his extensive summer trial.

But while some will respect Fif for this move, Diddy's team doesn't, and understandably so. In fact, the G-Unit boss claims that his PR team, namely Juda Engelmayer, views him as an "adversary." In an Instagram post caught by DJ Akademiks, 50 writes, "This is puffy’s crisis management PR he is saying very nasty things about me. I mean very nasty, he is calling me an adversary. [worried face emoji] I just didn’t want to go to his party’s LOL."

"If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors. There’s no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and say, ‘mind your business, or let me not say nothing,’ it would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior."

50 Cent is unapologetic about releasing this new docuseries about Diddy and his fall from grace. He feels it's necessary for the world to know that the rap community isn't turning a blind eye towards his past actions. "It’s not personal," denouncing that this is a way for him to further disgrace his longtime foe.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.