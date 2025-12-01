Diddy Victim Of Dangerously Realistic AI Prison Photos

Diddy has been the butt of a lot of jokes on the internet over the last year. Whether it be his courtroom sketches or baby oil usage, trolls have been unrelenting towards the troubled mogul. But this time, unknown creators are trying to drum up engagement for themselves now that he's in prison.

TMZ has gathered a handful of dangerously realistic images of the Bad Boy executive smiling and acting cheery around his "fellow inmates." But while they do look incredibly authentic, they are in fact AI. Some show Diddy wrapping his arms around others, flicking up for selfies, or conversing with inmates around the prison grounds.

Helping these come across as real is the fact that he's sporting his new grey hair and beard. Images of his distressed look were first hinted at with the aforementioned courtroom sketches during his trial.

Juda Engelmayer, a rep for Diddy, confirmed that these pictures are in fact AI.

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Moreover, he expressed his disgust with this development. "These images are not real. They are A.I. fabrications. Sean has always treated people with kindness and respect, but it’s disconcerting how often manipulated, or A.I.-generated images are being pushed into the conversation while he is in a federal facility. Nothing in these doctored photos reflects reality."

What is reality, or at least going to be very soon, is the existence of a Netflix docuseries about his downfall. Tomorrow (Dec. 2), 50 Cent's executively produced Sean Combs: The Reckoning, premieres. It will split up into four parts and will feature some interviews with people who are the mogul's orbit to any extent. Jurors from the trial will speak for the first time.

While it is being made by one of Diddy's mortal foes, Fif explains that he's not doing this to further taunt him. He told The New York Times, "It’s not personal. If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors. There’s no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and say ‘mind your business, or let me not say nothing,’ it would allow the entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior."