While the Diddy trial continues to trudge along, there are also other alleged narratives floating around the Internet. One of them concerns his alleged "sex slave" Jonathan Oddi, whose ex-wife Tonia Troutwine reportedly spoke on these allegations with TMZ.

According to the outlet, she says that Oddi is still afraid of Sean Combs retaliating against him, even though they are both behind bars. The former is in Miami Dade County Jail in Florida, whereas the latter is in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

However, if there's anything Troutwine says is easing Oddi's mind these days, it's this distance due to their prison sentences. For those unaware, he's in prison for an alleged shoot-out at a Trump hotel in Miami in 2018.

When police questioned Oddi, this is when he claimed to be Combs' alleged "sex slave." He's currently awaiting trial.

As for Tonia Troutwine's allegations, she claims that "the Diddy stuff" ruined Jonathan Oddi's life. Before allegedly participating in "freak-off" parties with Cassie, he was allegedly a healthy jogger who didn't use substances. "But everything that [allegedly] went down with Diddy destroyed him," Troutwine reportedly remarked.

Jonathan Oddi's name came up in Diddy's trial thanks to the witness testimony of Cassie Ventura. She suspects that he might have filmed one of their sexual encounters in 2013. Combs' defense team played audio of Ventura threatening a man for having allegedly seen a video of her intercourse.

On the other hand, Tonia Troutwine says she and Oddi were married for six years and still contact each other. She is reportedly aware that his name came up during this trial.

Speaking of witness testimony, the jury also heard from former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard. She had sued Puff for alleged sexual abuse and claimed she witnessed Diddy's alleged violence towards Cassie on multiple occasions. A special agent for Homeland Security alleged that police found drugs, baby oil, and lube in his hotel room when they arrested him in September.