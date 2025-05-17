The Diddy trial has heard from multiple witnesses so far, including Cassie Ventura and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard. While initial reports suggested the latter's group mate Aubrey O'Day would join this list, she just said she has nothing to do with it.

Per TMZ, she recently appeared on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's new podcast about Sean Combs' legal process. O'Day reportedly dismissed rumors that she would testify, including an Us Weekly report suggesting she traveled to New York City to fulfill a subpoena to testify.

Instead, she explained that she's in the city for personal reasons. "I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying," the singer reportedly shared.

However, she did say that she spoke with Homeland Security, but didn't go into detail about what they allegedly discussed. For those unaware, Aubrey O'Day has been critical of Diddy for many years, far before this scandal blew up in 2023. We will see who is actually next up on the stand.

Diddy Trial Day 5

NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Aubrey O'Day of Danity Kane and P. Diddy attend MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" live finale at The Hudson Theatre on April 23, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage/Getty Images)

This week, the Diddy trial wrapped up with some more testimonies, including one from a Homeland Security special agent. Yasin Binda was part of the team that arrested Combs back in September of last year. They allegedly found drugs, baby oil, and lube in his hotel room during this arrest.

As for Dawn Richard's witness testimony, she claimed she saw the Bad Boy mogul abuse Cassie on multiple occasions. Specifically, she recalled a particularly violent 2009 incident. Richard sued Combs herself last year for alleged sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, Aubrey O'Day's Diddy takedowns have been around for a very long time. Right before this public fall from grace began, she criticized his decision to give his artists their publishing rights back. This is because O'Day claims the music and business executive wanted to secure their cooperation and loyalty ahead of this fiasco.