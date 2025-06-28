Aubrey O'Day Reveals Why She Didn't Testify In Diddy's Trial

The Diddy trial heard from many witness testimonies over the past two months, although some names did not emerge as expected. Upon news of Danity Kane member Dawn Richard taking the stand earlier this summer, rumors surfaced and quickly dissipated about her former bandmate Aubrey O'Day following suit.

That didn't turn out to be the case, and O'Day has an explanation why. As caught by The Shade Room, she recently spoke to E! News and explained why she chose not to testify in Sean Combs' trial despite receiving a subpoena.

"I don’t wish for things like testifying in a federal trial," the singer expressed. "I wish for inner peace and a really good boba tea." She added that she never expected to receive a subpoena. "This wouldn’t be a situation in which I’m meant to speak in... Because these are specific crimes."

Furthermore, Aubrey O'Day spoke on the Diddy trial and its potential outcome. She made her wishes for the upcoming verdict clear, which the jury will begin deliberations for on Monday (June 30).

"Justice for me in this setting," O'Day told the outlet. "I would like to see all of the crimes that I know are true, for him to serve time for all of those, personally. Professionally, I would like the prosecution to have done such an incredible job that nobody had any questions right now. I would like to see a world in which they really connected the dots. I’d like to see them really bring home the charges that they indicted him for."

Diddy Trial

In another video with Entertainment Tonight, she also pondered on the possibility that the court might acquit Diddy on one or various charges. "I don’t have that in the range of my thoughts right now," Aubrey O'Day remarked. In addition, she joked about "buying a ticket to Bali" if the Bad Boy mogul evades conviction. "I mean, if he were to walk free, he’s coming after everybody," O'Day added.