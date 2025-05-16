The Diddy trial just heard witness testimony from Cassie Ventura, which might wrap up by the end of today's (Friday, May 16) session. According to various reports from Bossip and The Art Of Dialogue, we already know who will be next on the stand.

Apparently, they will be two former members of Danity Kane, the Making The Band stars who signed with Sean Combs and Bad Boy Records in the mid-2000s. Specifically, they are Aubrey O'Day and Dawn Richard, who will reportedly follow Cassie's witness testimony against Diddy.

Per Us Weekly, alleged sources supposedly close to the case confirmed that O'Day will take the stand "sometime this week or next." She already hinted at her New York City arrival for the case on social media. Aubrey O'Day expressed many criticisms of Diddy far before his scandal blew up in 2023, whether for his alleged misconduct or his allegedly cutthroat business practices.

As for Dawn Richard, she actually sued Diddy for alleged sexual abuse. The prosecution actually confirmed she was one of the next witnesses on day four (Thursday, May 15) of the Bad Boy mogul's trial, per The New York Times. Richard's lawsuit also alleges workplace abuse and details multiple instances of him allegedly abusing Cassie.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Throughout all of this, the music and business executive – and of course, his legal team – deny the criminal charges against him. We will see if these witness testimonies against him cover other trial aspects or if they will be similar to Ventura's remarks.

Either way, Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day and Dawn Richard have made their allegations clear online. Sometimes, this was through direct social media messages and public statements on the former's behalf. The latter opted to mostly stick to the courtroom, although she also seemed to reference this on multiple occasions on her platforms.