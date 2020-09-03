prosecutors
- MusicYoung Thug's RICO Case: Prosecutors Have Surprisingly Long List Of WitnessesYoung Thug's attorney asked for 300 of them to be excluded from the upcoming trial.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly's Prosecutors Call His Defense Team "Flawed"This response comes after the rapper's attorneys alleged misconduct and tampering on behalf of the prosecution.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Prosecutors Confirm They Will Seek RetrialThe Broward County State Attorney’s office reportedly informed NBC of their decision.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicProsecutors Allege Fredo Bang Picked Up YNW Melly After Murders Of YNW Juvy & YNW SakChaserProsecutors say that YNW Melly asked Fredo Bang to pick him up after killing YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. By Cole Blake
- MusicProsecutors Seeking 13 Years For Tory Lanez In Megan Thee Stallion ShootingTory Lanez may be looking at 13 years in prison if prosecutor get their way.By Cole Blake
- MusicProsecutors Seeking Harsher Sentence For Tory LanezTory Lanez may be facing a harsher sentence than originally thought.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Retrial Request "Lacks Substance," Prosecutors SayLanez's legal opposition believes his team brought forth "baseless" claims in hopes of a new trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeProsecutor Labels XXXTentacion's Alleged Killers "Predators"The prosecution called XXXTentacion's alleged killers "predators" during closing arguments.By Cole Blake
- MusicR. Kelly Prosecutors Want 25 Years Of Additional Prison TimeThese new requests concern his Chicago case, for which he could serve time in addition to the sentence of 30 years in the New York trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeProsecutors Hit Back After R. Kelly's Lawyer Tries To Block $27K Inmate Account SeizureThe prosecutors on R. Kelly's case reportedly respond after his lawyer claimed they improperly seized $27K from his inmate account. By Aron A.
- MusicNBA Youngboy's Attorney Calls Out Lack Of Fingerprints In Felony Gun CaseAn FBI forensic examiner stated that she never tested the gun for fingerprints in NBA Youngboy's trial. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Fan Arrested For Threatening ProsecutorsChristopher Gunn allegedly threatened prosecutors ahead of R. Kelly's sentencing. By Aron A.
- MusicYNW Melly's Team Responds After Prosecutors Claim He Ordered A Hit On His MomProsecutors say YNW Melly "authorized" a hit on his mother.By Aron A.
- CrimeProsecutors Reveal Graphic Details During Nipsey Hussle's Murder TrialThe murder trial regarding the killing of Nipsey Hussle has begun in Los Angeles and prosecutors are laying out new details on the rapper's death.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCriminal Case Against Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Guards Dropped By Prosecutors: ReportCharges against Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who were reportedly online shopping and sleeping while Epstein committed suicide, have been dropped.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFBG Duck’s Alleged Killer Returned Car Used In Shooting Hours AfterwardA suspect in the killing of FBG Duck returned a vehicle used in the shooting just hours afterward.By Cole Blake
- CrimeChris Brown Off The Hook In Battery Case: ReportProsecutors decide not to press charges against Chris Brown after he was accused of hitting a woman in the back of the head so hard that "her weave came off."By Aron A.
- CrimeFamily Of Ma'Khia Bryant Share Concerns About TrialMa'Khia Bryant's family are concerned that prosecutors will go easy on the cops that shot Ma'Khia.By Joe Abrams
- CrimeTrey Songz Won't Be Charged In Chief's Game Arrest: ReportProsecutors decided against charging Trey Songz after an altercation with a police officer was caught on camera. By Aron A.
- CrimeYFN Lucci's Bond Could Be Revoked Due To Strip Club Visit: ReportThe prosecutors in YFN Lucci's case claim his alleged visit to the strip club and recording studio violated his bond conditions. By Aron A.
- CrimeKooda B Looking At Nearly 5 Years In Prison After Being Ordered Back To Jail: ReportFederal prosecutors are reportedly pushing for a 46 to 57-month sentence for Kooda B who was ordered to return to jail for violating COVID-19 guidelines.By Aron A.
- CrimeProsecutors Recommend 30 Years to Life in Prison For 6ix9ine's KidnapperThe prosecution recommends that Anthony "Harv" Ellison be sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.By Cole Blake