Diddy's Lawyers Accuse Prosecutors Of Altering Cassie Footage & Using Misleading Evidence

Diddy continues to face an uphill legal battle in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking, and the stakes are raising for both sides of the court. Moreover, this debacle concerns the defense's attempts to secure bail, for which they recently filed their reply in support of said request according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, who provided a PDF of the legal filing. They allege that prosecutors altered the footage of the Bad Boy mogul assaulting Cassie in a hotel room for the first bail hearing, and that they used misleading evidence in support of their allegations. This relates to the prosecution's claim that Sean Combs attempted to tamper with witnesses and manipulate the trial for himself.

As you can probably tell, the Diddy case now finds itself in a very dangerous situation. Basically, both sides of the court launched allegations at one another that could seriously jeopardize their credibility, legality, level of trust, and legitimacy. Still, the court has yet to make any significantly final judgements on any of these accusations, which will surely continue as the pre-trial and trial proceedings heat up in the near future.

Diddy's Defense Team Continues Their Accusations Against The Prosecution

For example, there has been a lot of recent debate around whether or not prosecutors and the court are doing everything in their power to ensure they don't violate Diddy's rights. One of these questions circles around some photos that folks allegedly took of trial notes that authorities seized during a raid on his jail cell. However, again, it's very possible that the court will eventually place blame on either the prosecution or the defense, and that both entities can't emerge unscathed at the same time. In other words, it seems to not be a question about whether the court will find someone at fault, but rather who.