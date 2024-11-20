Diddy Secures Legal Victory As Judge Orders Prosecution To Destroy Notes From Jail Raid

The update will be key for Diddy's next bail hearing.

Diddy earned a minor victory in court on Tuesday as Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that he won't consider any evidence obtained during the recent raid on the Bad Boy mogul's jail cell for his next bail hearing. He also ordered the prosecution to destroy the alleged trial notes authorities were accused of seizing. The state denied intentionally taking the 19 pages of legal notes, claiming that they passed them off to a "filter team" to determine whether the content was privileged.

“When we visit him in jail, we have lists," Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo said in court Tuesday, as caught by PEOPLE. "Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs." After making his ruling, Subramanian remarked to the prosecution, "Get rid of them."

Read More: Diddy Accuses Prosecutors Of Lying About Prison Raid

Diddy's Attorney Speaks Outside Of The Courthouse

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc. Agnifilo, speaks to the media after a hearing at U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Authorities arrested music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The ruling wasn't the only positive news for Diddy from Tuesday. Judge Subramanian also granted him the ability to attend his hearings with the restraint of shackles. His legal team had argued that appearing in shackles was a bad look in the media and could influence potential jurors. "Given the press attention on the pretrial proceedings in this case, there is a substantial risk that potential jurors will learn about the shackling through the media and develop such a bias," Diddy's team wrote in a letter to Subramanian the day before the hearing.