Diddy Secures Legal Victory As Judge Orders Prosecution To Destroy Notes From Jail Raid

Diddy earned a minor victory in court on Tuesday as Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that he won't consider any evidence obtained during the recent raid on the Bad Boy mogul's jail cell for his next bail hearing. He also ordered the prosecution to destroy the alleged trial notes authorities were accused of seizing. The state denied intentionally taking the 19 pages of legal notes, claiming that they passed them off to a "filter team" to determine whether the content was privileged.
“When we visit him in jail, we have lists," Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo said in court Tuesday, as caught by PEOPLE. "Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy, who we should speak to, to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs." After making his ruling, Subramanian remarked to the prosecution, "Get rid of them."
Diddy's Attorney Speaks Outside Of The Courthouse
The ruling wasn't the only positive news for Diddy from Tuesday. Judge Subramanian also granted him the ability to attend his hearings with the restraint of shackles. His legal team had argued that appearing in shackles was a bad look in the media and could influence potential jurors. "Given the press attention on the pretrial proceedings in this case, there is a substantial risk that potential jurors will learn about the shackling through the media and develop such a bias," Diddy's team wrote in a letter to Subramanian the day before the hearing.
Authorities arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering back in September. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations against him. His trial will kick off on May 5 of next year.