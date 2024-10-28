Diddy's Attempted Gag Order Over Alleged Government Leaks Falls Through

Diddy suffered a minor set back on Friday.

Diddy and his legal team's attempt to get a gag order on government agencies involved in investigating his alleged racketeering and sex trafficking case has proven unsuccessful. His attorneys had accused them of leaking information to the press as stories about his allegations continue to make headlines. Judge Arun Subramanian made the decision on Friday, as caught by USA Today, but still implemented a similar order forbidding federal agents, investigators, and the rapper’s own team from leaking grand jury proceedings.

"To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked," Subramanian wrote. "The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial."

Diddy's Attorney, Marc Agnifilo, Speaks Outside Of His Arraignment

Marc Agnifilo (L), lawyer for rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy." Combs, speaks outside federal court after Combs' arraignment hearing on September 17. 2024, in New York. A US judge on Tuesday refused a bail request from Combs and ordered the superstar rapper jailed pending his trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The update comes after Diddy's lawyers previously accused the government of allegedly leaking the video of him hitting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 to “mortally wound the reputation and the prospect of Sean Combs successfully defending himself against these allegations,” according to filing obtained by Page Six. CNN published the footage, earlier this year. Diddy's team further alleged: "Rather than using the videotape as trial evidence, alongside other evidence that gives it context and meaning, the agents misused it in the most prejudicial and damaging way possible."

Diddy is currently residing at a jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in the case. He already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.