Diddy Gets Promising Bail Update After Court Allows Him To Seek A New Hearing

It's not the best news ever, but Diddy's probably looking for anything he can score at this point.

It looks like Diddy still has another chance to secure bail in his federal case alleging sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals approved a motion for him from Thursday (October 24) to temporarily place his bail appeal on hold. This is so Sean Combs can look for a new bail hearing in United States District Court, and the judge-approved order reportedly supersedes the prosecution's objections. As such, there is still another window through which he might find bond, although it's been a very difficult process so far that doesn't indicate it will get any easier.

Elsewhere, Diddy and his legal team sought to place a gag order in court, in order to remedy what they allege are leaks from the government to the press. "The defense believes that Exhibit A accomplishes the intended purposes of the requested relief," their motion reportedly reads. "To ensure that leaks, as well as damaging and false information which are undermining Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial stop, while including reciprocal restraints on the defense. [...] Unfortunately, however, we are unable to submit Exhibit A as a joint proposal, because after extensive back and forth since the October 10 conference, the parties were unable to reach agreement on the order. We did narrow the disputes, however, and understand that most, but not all, of the language in Exhibit A is acceptable to the government."

Diddy Will Seek A New Bail Hearing

While the world continues to debate about – and react to – the Diddy case, his family publicly supported him through a new statement. His children expressed how "devastating" this process has been, pointing to the many accusations and assumptions against the Combs family that they characterize as "absurdity." Overall, they want their father to come home and believe that he will be proven to be innocent when it comes to his alleged crimes.