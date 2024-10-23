Diddy's Son Quincy Sparks Outrage With Trailer For His New Vlog Series

Diddy makes an appearance in the trailer.

Diddy's son, Quincy Brown, has shared a trailer for a new show on his YouTube page, Just A Vlog. In the preview, the Bad Boy mogul, who currently resides behind bars in Brooklyn, makes an appearance. Diddy is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering but has already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations. “It’s actually never as it seems,” Quincy says in the trailer. “I’m always doing something. Always. And that’s what makes this life a journey.”

As noted by AllHipHop, fans on social media have been labeling the tone of the trailer as well as Diddy's inclusion, "tone deaf." One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "This is not a good idea for them lol they actually need to be laying under a rock right now out of sight atm lol it seems like they love attention good or bad lol." Another added: "Given the joint statement just put out i think this will only make them look worse which i imagine isnt the point and here i thought we wouldnt hear from them until after the trial."

Quincy Brown Attends Diddy's Arraignment

Quincy Brown (R), stepson of rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy." Combs, exits federal court after his stepfather's arraignment hearing on September 17, 2024, in New York. A US judge on Tuesday refused a bail request from Combs and ordered the superstar rapper jailed pending his trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ordered Combs to remain in custody after the music mogul pleaded not guilty to the charges in an indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

As for that joint statement, Diddy's kids, Quincy, Christian, Justin, D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance, all shared a picture of the family together on Instagram. In the caption, they wrote: “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way, We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.” They turned off comments on the post.

Quincy Brown Teases New Video