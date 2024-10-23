Diddy's Son Quincy Sparks Outrage With Trailer For His New Vlog Series

Diddy's son, Quincy Brown, has shared a trailer for a new show on his YouTube page, Just A Vlog. In the preview, the Bad Boy mogul, who currently resides behind bars in Brooklyn, makes an appearance. Diddy is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering but has already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations. “It’s actually never as it seems,” Quincy says in the trailer. “I’m always doing something. Always. And that’s what makes this life a journey.”
As noted by AllHipHop, fans on social media have been labeling the tone of the trailer as well as Diddy's inclusion, "tone deaf." One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "This is not a good idea for them lol they actually need to be laying under a rock right now out of sight atm lol it seems like they love attention good or bad lol." Another added: "Given the joint statement just put out i think this will only make them look worse which i imagine isnt the point and here i thought we wouldnt hear from them until after the trial."
Quincy Brown Attends Diddy's Arraignment
As for that joint statement, Diddy's kids, Quincy, Christian, Justin, D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance, all shared a picture of the family together on Instagram. In the caption, they wrote: “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way, We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.” They turned off comments on the post.
Quincy Brown Teases New Video
Check out the trailer for Just A Vlog below. The show will be premiering on Brown's YouTube page on October 27th. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and his family on HotNewHipHop.
