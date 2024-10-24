Diddy Continues To Target Federal Agents For Allegedly Leaking Crucial Info To The Press

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Diddy wants a gag order ASAP.

Diddy and his legal team continue to accuse the federal government of allegedly leaking crucial information to the press. According to these allegations, these leaks include trial materials, the Cassie assault video, and "confidential, damaging and false" claims and statements. The defense attempted to account for these alleged leaks once again, as Sean Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo filed a motion requesting a judge to enact a gag order "as partial relief" for these supposed leaks, per court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop. Homeland Security and other federal authorities have already denied any leaks whatsoever. Other allegations against Combs continue to mount, all of which he and his team have also denied.

"The defense believes that Exhibit A accomplishes the intended purposes of the requested relief," Diddy's team's motion reportedly reads. "To ensure that leaks, as well as damaging and false information which are undermining Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial stop, while including reciprocal restraints on the defense. [...] Unfortunately, however, we are unable to submit Exhibit A as a joint proposal, because after extensive back and forth since the October 10 conference, the parties were unable to reach agreement on the order. We did narrow the disputes, however, and understand that most, but not all, of the language in Exhibit A is acceptable to the government."

Diddy At The 2022 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Marc Agnifilo and Diddy's legal team also alleged that Homeland Security agents "have continued their leaks" and relays of allegedly false info to press after an October 10 status conference that raised this supposed issue. As such, they believe that a gag order is crucial. In addition, the court documents reportedly alleged several examples of "sources" that spoke to CNN about the investigation as an insider scoop.

Finally, Agnifilo characterized the defense and prosecution's disagreement over this matter as the latter "resisting language" which would cover all agents possibly exposed to grand jury information and other confidential elements about the investigation and prosecution. We'll see whether or not the court grants this order, which could limit how information about the Diddy trial is shared. But the gag order's hypothetical effect, if granted, still isn't completely clear in practice.

