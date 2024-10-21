Diddy's Legal Team Demands Prospective Witnesses And Their Lawyers Stop Speaking Out

Diddy's lawyers are taking action as the allegations continue to mount.

Diddy's legal team has requested an order to prohibit further extrajudicial statements from

prospective witnesses and their lawyers regarding his recent arrest for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. "Mr. Combs has a constitutional right to a fair trial, free from the influence of prejudicial

statements in the press," they argued in a filing obtained by court reporter Meghann Cuniff on Sunday night. The request comes as dozens of alleged victims have come forward with allegations against Diddy.

"As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs has been the target of an unending stream of allegations

by prospective witnesses and their counsel in the press... These prospective

witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at

assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press," the filing states.

Diddy's Lawyer Leaves His Hearing In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, leaves U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The request concludes by labeling the matter, "time sensitive," as "each day that passes brings a fresh wave of publicity, often at the direction of accusers and their counsel, further prejudicing Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial." His lawyers end by requesting a ruling by October 30, 2024.

Diddy's Lawyers Take Action

The latest effort from Diddy's legal team comes after attorney Tony Buzbee claimed to have more than 100 alleged victims ready to file lawsuits against the Bad Boy mogul. He also alleged that several of them were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. Diddy's legal team has already denied those allegations. As for his arrest, Diddy is currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. He's already pleaded not guilty in his case. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.