Toure Alleges Diddy Explosively Threatened To End His Career After Sharp Criticism

The hip-hop journalist has history with the Bad Boy mogul.

Even though Toure has told this story many times, the Sean Combs scandal has made it pop up over and over again when he's asked about it. The hip-hop journalist recently sat down with DJ Vlad for a VladTV interview, during which Vlad asked about his personal relationship with Diddy. This led Touré to recall an album review of The Saga Continues... he wrote for Rolling Stone in which he criticized Diddy for the following lyric in "Bad Boys For Life," alluding to ghostwriting claims: "Don't worry if I write rhymes, I write checks." Allegedly, this struck a nerve with the Bad Boy mogul, who then called the music writer.

"[Diddy] is calling me," Touré explained his story. "I saw the sort of full Puff thing in this story. 'Cause first, he was nice and cool. [...] Very awkward. Like, I don't want to discuss the article I wrote with you... But I thought that line was wack. He's being nice, like, 'Can you take that out?' I could never go to Rolling Stone and say, 'Hey, Diddy asked me to take a line out of my review.' No, that's insane. I could never do that, I would never do that. [...] What you said was wack! So then he starts to get upset, and he's yelling at me. I do remember him saying, 'I will end your career.'"

Toure Speaks On Diddy

Then, Touré claimed that he didn't really take Diddy seriously. However, things allegedly calmed down and went "back to nice" in the call, according to the reporter. In fact, he allegedly received an invitation to one of Combs' White Parties in the Hamptons (not the more disturbing alleged fare) about two weeks later, which made him feel like they were on good terms after the call. Unfortunately for Touré, who was admittedly and allegedly under the influence of substances at the time, he ended up facing an alleged rant about the matter from the music executive in a private setting, for which Jennifer Lopez was also allegedly present.