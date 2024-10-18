Justin Combs Faces $190K Lawsuit Amid Father Diddy’s Legal Battle

Diddy isn't the only Combs facing legal issues.

It goes without saying that Diddy's family members have a lot on their plate at the moment. Last month, the Bad Boy founder was arrested in New York City, where he's been behind bars ever since. He's facing charges related to alleged racketeering and sex trafficking, and could reportedly face a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

He's not the only Combs dealing with legal issues these days, however. Earlier this week, his son Justin was hit with a $190K lawsuit. According to In Touch Weekly, Porsche Leasing LTD served the 30-year-old with the lawsuit in June of this year at Diddy's home in Beverly Hills.

Justin Combs' Lawyer Says Lawsuit "Is Being Settled"

Justin Combs departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for his father Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The company accuses him of missing roughly $170K worth of payments on a 2022 Bentley Bentayga V8. In addition to that money, they're seeking $13K in interest. Allegedly, Justin agreed to make 42 payments on the vehicle, then defaulted on the deal in December of 2023. As a result, Porsche reportedly demanded that the entire rest of the car be paid off. “Therefore, there is now due, owing and unpaid from the Defendant the approximate sum of $172,601.43, plus additional charges pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Interest accrues from December 20, 2023, at the legal rate of 10% per annum, until paid in full,” the lawsuit reads, per The Shade Room.

Justin's attorney Jeffrey Lichtman responded to the lawsuit in a statement to In Touch Weekly. “Due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill, which resulted in unintentionally missed payments. We are in touch with the creditor, and the matter is being settled. The outstanding balance will be paid, and the lawsuit will be dropped,” he said. What do you think of Diddy's son Justin Combs getting hit with a $190K lawsuit amid his father's legal battle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.