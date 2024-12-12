Diddy’s Son, Justin Combs, Sued Over Alleged Unpaid Porsche Bill

Justin Combs is facing a lawsuit of his own.

Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, is facing a massive new lawsuit for allegedly failing to make payments to Porche. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Porsche Leasing filed a motion asking the court to sign off on a default judgment against the son of the Bad Boy mogul back in November. They claim he broke the terms of a lease agreement for a 2022 Bentley Bentayga V8.

The lawsuit states that Justin agreed to make 42 payments in the amount of $3,365.23 but stopped doing so in December 2023. “Therefore, there is now due, owing and unpaid from the Defendant the approximate sum of $172,601.43, plus additional charges pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Interest accrues from December 20, 2023, at the legal rate of 10% per annum, until paid in full,” the lawsuit read. The company wants to seize the car, which they believe he has stored at Diddy's home in Los Angeles.

Justin Combs Attends Diddy's Bail Hearing With His Family

Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother Janice Combs (C) holds her grandson's Justin Dior. Combs' hand (L) as they leave the federal court after Sean "Diddy." Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, previously told In Touch that the drama was all due to an address misunderstanding. “Due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill which resulted in unintentionally missed payments," he said. "We are in touch with the creditor and the matter is being settled. The outstanding balance will be paid and the lawsuit will be dropped.” A lawyer for Porsche even reportedly told In Touch afterward that the case was “in the process of being resolved.”

That appears to no longer be the case as they're going ahead with the new motion. “[Porsche Leasing] [has] made demand upon Defendants for possession of the Vehicle and Defendants have failed and refused, and continue to fail and refuse, to give [Porsche Leasing] possession of the Vehicle," the latest filing reads.