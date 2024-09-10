Diddy Accused Of Deceiving The Court In Lil Rod Harassment Lawsuit

More Diddy drama.

Diddy has become a headline machine in 2024. The disgraced Bad Boy mogul seems to be in the news every other week, due to an accusation or an ongoing case. The latter proved to be true on September 10. Tyrone Blackburn, the lawyer representing Lil Rod in his case against Diddy, criticized the mogul and claimed that he was using deceptive tactics while in court. Blackburn went as far as to outline the ways in which he feels Diddy has tried to exploit the legal system to clear the name of his son, Justin Combs.

AllHipHop obtained the court documents detailing Blackburn's issues. The lawyer claimed that various efforts have been made to sandbag the Lil Rod case. Additional time has been requested on the part of Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff, according to the documents. Blackburn granted the request, but claims he was then hit with a motion to dismiss that excluded Justin Combs' name. The lawyer perceived this as a tactic get the younger Combs off through underhanded tactics. He said as much his filing. He believes that Diddy wants to run out the clock. His presumed reasoning? If 120 days passes and Justin Combs is not served with Lil Rod's lawsuit, then the court would dismiss the action against him without prejudice.

Lil Rod's Lawyer Claims Diddy Is 'Running Out The Clock'

386790 03: Hip hop mogul Sean "Puffy" Combs arrives at State Supreme Court in New York March 16, 2001 after lunch for continuing jury deliberations in his gun possession and bribery trial. Combs could face as much as 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges stemming from a December 1999 nightclub shooting. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Newsmakers)

"This is a clear game that [Sean] Combs and his ever-evolving legal team have implemented," Blackburn stated. "Ann effort to have Justin Combs dismissed from this case due to lack of service of process." The lawyer didn't stop there. He proceeded to bolster his claim by citing another instance in which he felt the mogul did the same thing. "This is the same game," he opined. "That Jonathan Davis and Sean Combs’s former counsel, Shawn [Holley], recently implemented in California." The lawsuit Blackburn is referring to involved Diddy and his other son, Christian Combs.