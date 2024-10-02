Lil Rod Claims He Will Name Diddy Co-Conspirators Unless Lawsuit Is Settled

It doesn't look good for the mogul.

Lil Rod saw the writing on the wall. The musician and producer filed a lawsuit against Diddy months before the mogul was indicted on multiple federal counts. He's seeking $30 million from Diddy, but has been met with opposition. Diddy's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. But Lil Rod, born Rodney Jones, did not budge. In fact, he doubled down on his accusations. He threatened Diddy's team by claiming to reveal the name of his co-conspirators if he wasn't willing to pay up.

Lil Rod's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, contested Diddy's motion on September 30. He issued a statement to the court, according to AllHipHop. He noted that Diddy's credibility is at an all time low. Diddy doesn't have much to offer, or combat Rod's heinous accusations. Furthermore, Blackburn noted that his client declined to name some of the people that have aided Diddy in his alleged criminal exploits. This was by design. If Diddy refuses to settle the lawsuit, however, Rod has no problem calling them out.

Lil Rod Is Seeking A $30 Million Payday From Diddy

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

"Plaintiff has opted not to name these individuals in this opposition to the motion to dismiss," the lawyer noted. "If, in their reply, the defendants decide to foolishly 'look a gift horse in the mouth,' then plaintiff will gladly supplement this opposition memo. And provide the court with the identities of the individuals." Blackburn effectively dared Diddy to challenge his client, so that they can replead the case and make it even more difficult for the mogul.