Lil Rod Claims He Will Name Diddy Co-Conspirators Unless Lawsuit Is Settled

BYElias Andrews74 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Private Funeral Service For Rico Wade
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 26: Lil Rod attends a private funeral service for Rico Wade at Ebenezer Baptist Church on April 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Wade passed away on April 13, 2024 at the age of 52. (Photo by Joi Stokes/Getty Images)
It doesn't look good for the mogul.

Lil Rod saw the writing on the wall. The musician and producer filed a lawsuit against Diddy months before the mogul was indicted on multiple federal counts. He's seeking $30 million from Diddy, but has been met with opposition. Diddy's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. But Lil Rod, born Rodney Jones, did not budge. In fact, he doubled down on his accusations. He threatened Diddy's team by claiming to reveal the name of his co-conspirators if he wasn't willing to pay up.

Lil Rod's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, contested Diddy's motion on September 30. He issued a statement to the court, according to AllHipHop. He noted that Diddy's credibility is at an all time low. Diddy doesn't have much to offer, or combat Rod's heinous accusations. Furthermore, Blackburn noted that his client declined to name some of the people that have aided Diddy in his alleged criminal exploits. This was by design. If Diddy refuses to settle the lawsuit, however, Rod has no problem calling them out.

Read More: Diddy Breaks Silence After Allegations Of Sexually Abusing 25 Minors

Lil Rod Is Seeking A $30 Million Payday From Diddy

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

"Plaintiff has opted not to name these individuals in this opposition to the motion to dismiss," the lawyer noted. "If, in their reply, the defendants decide to foolishly 'look a gift horse in the mouth,' then plaintiff will gladly supplement this opposition memo. And provide the court with the identities of the individuals." Blackburn effectively dared Diddy to challenge his client, so that they can replead the case and make it even more difficult for the mogul.

"The plaintiff will gladly replead and include the identity of the defendant’s accountant," he asserted. "As well as the account number which they used to commit their wire fraud. Blackburn also claimed that Lil Rod would be willing to provide the identities of agents who helped Diddy book international flights. "The travel agent who booked all of the flights," he explained. "And rented all of the chartered planes that Mr. Combs and the members of the Combs RICO enterprise used to traffic prostitutes." It's looking bad for Diddy, and increasingly advantageous for Lil Rod.

Read More: Diddy Lawsuits Pile Up To 120 As Lawyer Promises To Reveal Other "Shocking" Defendants

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...