Lil Rod Claims He Will Name Diddy Co-Conspirators Unless Lawsuit Is Settled

Lil Rod saw the writing on the wall. The musician and producer filed a lawsuit against Diddy months before the mogul was indicted on multiple federal counts. He's seeking $30 million from Diddy, but has been met with opposition. Diddy's legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. But Lil Rod, born Rodney Jones, did not budge. In fact, he doubled down on his accusations. He threatened Diddy's team by claiming to reveal the name of his co-conspirators if he wasn't willing to pay up.
Lil Rod's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, contested Diddy's motion on September 30. He issued a statement to the court, according to AllHipHop. He noted that Diddy's credibility is at an all time low. Diddy doesn't have much to offer, or combat Rod's heinous accusations. Furthermore, Blackburn noted that his client declined to name some of the people that have aided Diddy in his alleged criminal exploits. This was by design. If Diddy refuses to settle the lawsuit, however, Rod has no problem calling them out.
Lil Rod Is Seeking A $30 Million Payday From Diddy
"Plaintiff has opted not to name these individuals in this opposition to the motion to dismiss," the lawyer noted. "If, in their reply, the defendants decide to foolishly 'look a gift horse in the mouth,' then plaintiff will gladly supplement this opposition memo. And provide the court with the identities of the individuals." Blackburn effectively dared Diddy to challenge his client, so that they can replead the case and make it even more difficult for the mogul.
"The plaintiff will gladly replead and include the identity of the defendant’s accountant," he asserted. "As well as the account number which they used to commit their wire fraud. Blackburn also claimed that Lil Rod would be willing to provide the identities of agents who helped Diddy book international flights. "The travel agent who booked all of the flights," he explained. "And rented all of the chartered planes that Mr. Combs and the members of the Combs RICO enterprise used to traffic prostitutes." It's looking bad for Diddy, and increasingly advantageous for Lil Rod.