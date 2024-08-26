Diddy Labels Lil Rod's Claims "Pure Fiction" In New Motion

Diddy is standing up for himself.

Diddy is fighting back against Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones' bombshell lawsuit, in which he accuses the Bad Boy mogul of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him. NBC News obtained a motion from Diddy's legal team on Monday, in which they argue to dismiss Jones' case. His attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, originally filed the lawsuit back in February. They're seeking damages amounting to $30 million.

The motion claims that Jones' lawsuit is rampant with lies. “Running to nearly 100 pages, it includes countless tall tales, shameless celebrity namedrops, and irrelevant images,” it reads. Diddy's lawyer Erica Wolff, added in a statement: “Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement. There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving — in a court of law — that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed." They further accused Jones of trying to "generate media hype and exploit it to extract a settlement.”

In response, Blackburn said that he hasn't gotten a chance to read through the motion in its entirety, but reaffirmed his support for his client. "This is clearly a billing exercise by individuals who are late to the game and are attempting to fill their pockets before their client is indicted," he said. Blackburn is also representing April Lampros, who is suing Diddy for four alleged instances of sexual assault. Diddy has already denied those claims as well.