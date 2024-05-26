Diddy’s Latest Accuser Describes His Genitals As “Adolescent” In New Lawsuit

Invest Fest 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Diddy's legal battle continues.

It's been an incredibly telling month in regards to Diddy. The Bad Boy Records founder continues to face legal turmoil amid allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and more. A couple of weeks ago, security footage appearing to show him physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie also surfaced online, which he's since apologized for. Regardless, many social media users and peers believe the mogul may not be able to come back from the substantial hit he's taken to his reputation.

To make matters worse for Diddy, former Fashion Institute of Technology student April Lampros filed a new lawsuit against him late last week. She is now the seventh person to accuse him of sexual assault since November. According to Lampros' lawsuit, she met Diddy at a SoHo bar in 1995 where he allegedly "plied her with alcohol." From there, she claims he took her back to his hotel room where an alleged sexual assault took place.

Diddy Hit With Seventh Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lampros' lawsuit alleges that she suffered "four terrifying sexual encounters" with Diddy until 1998 when she cut things off. The lawsuit also includes an alleged physical description of a then-24-year-old Diddy. “At the time she ended their relationship, Ms. Lampros recalls Mr. Combs’ penis being adolescently [sic] in both length and width,” it reads. “She recalls him being circumcised and remembers a tattoo on his chest.”

Diddy has yet to respond to the lawsuit, though he has denied the other allegations of sexual assault made against him in recent months. What do you think of Diddy getting hit with yet another lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault last week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

