Diddy Accused Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting Model: What We Know About The Latest Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the renowned music mogul, faces a grave new lawsuit filed in New York just days after apologizing for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie. In the new lawsuit, he faces allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in the early 2000s. Crystal McKinney, a former model, claims that she was subjected to a traumatic experience involving Diddy when she was 22 years old. The lawsuit details disturbing allegations of manipulation, drugging, and sexual violence. This legal action is part of a series of recent accusations against Combs, casting a shadow over his storied career.

The Allegations: A Night Of Horror

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Crystal McKinney alleges that her ordeal began in 2003 when she was introduced to Diddy by a designer while working as a model. The introduction took place at Cipriani Downtown, a high-end restaurant, where McKinney says she felt controlled and objectified throughout the evening.

McKinney claims she was directed to sit directly across from Combs during the dinner. She describes Diddy as making a "very public display" of his interest in her. She alleged that he continuously complimented on her beauty and promised to help advance her modeling career. Throughout the dinner, McKinney alleges that Combs was flirtatious and insisted on refilling her wine glass, plying her with alcohol.

The Studio Incident

The evening took a darker turn when McKinney accompanied Combs to his studio. There, she was offered a joint, which she later believed was laced with a narcotic. Despite feeling disoriented and "floating," she declined further substances, but alleges that Combs pressured her, calling her “uptight.” The lawsuit states that Diddy then led her to a bathroom where he forced himself upon her, kissing her without consent and ultimately forcing her to perform oral sex. McKinney says she felt physically sick and lost consciousness after the assault.

Aftermath & Long-Term Impact

McKinney's lawsuit also details the long-term impact of the alleged assault. She claims that Diddy "blackballed" her career, making it difficult for her to find work in the industry. In 2004, McKinney was hospitalized following a suicide attempt, blaming herself for the assault and the derailment of her career. The lawsuit mentions that McKinney kept the unwashed clothing from that night as evidence, preserved in plastic wrap.

A Pattern Of Allegations

This lawsuit is not an isolated incident. It comes shortly after footage was released by CNN showing Combs assaulting his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The surveillance footage showed Diddy kicking, punching, and dragging Ventura, adding to the mounting accusations against him. In addition to McKinney and Ventura, Diddy faces sexual assault and harassment lawsuits from three other women and one man. Overall, this paints a troubling picture of his conduct over the years.

Conclusion

The amount McKinney is seeking in damages is unspecified. Representatives for Combs have not yet responded to the allegations, and McKinney's lawyers have declined to comment on the lawsuit. However, the lawsuit filed by Crystal McKinney brings to light serious allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, adding to a series of disturbing accusations. As these cases unfold, they could have significant implications for Combs' legacy and career. The entertainment industry, along with the public, will be closely watching how these allegations are addressed and resolved in the legal system.

