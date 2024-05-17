Cassie's Husband Shares Letter Condemning Domestic Violence In Response To Leaked Diddy Video

"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The rap world is reacting to a newly leaked video.

In a year full of controversy for Diddy things seemingly continue to get worse for the rapper. It started late last year when the first in a series of lawsuits was filed against him. That came from Cassie, who accused him of some pretty serious abusive behavior. An even more serious lawsuit accusing him of rape decades ago followed. Eventually, his former collaborator Lil Rod filed a lawsuit that contained some of the most eye-catching allegations. All of that turned out to just be the lead up to two of the rap mogul's properties being raided by the FBI in connection with an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking.

Earlier today the news for Diddy got even worse. That came when CNN shared a video of the rap mogul allegedly physically assaulting Cassie captured from a hotel security camera. The video immediately went viral as fans reacted to what is essentially proof of some of the allegations she made in her lawsuit last year. One person who reacted to it is Cassie's own husband Alex Fine. He took to Instagram to share a letter he previously wrote that condemns domestic violence in incredibly strong terms. Check out the full statement he shared below.

Cassie's Husband Reacts To Newly Leaked Diddy Video

"Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family," Fine's statement begins. In the comments, fans show love to his remarks. "'Men who hurt women, hate women.' But more importantly hate themselves" one commenter suggests. "Alex saved her, God bless them. That’s a MAN!" another fan's supportive comment towards Alex reads.

What do you think of Cassie's husband sharing a letter strongly condemning domestic violence just a few hours after a new video of Diddy assaulting her leaked? Do you think the newly released video will worsen any potential consequences for Diddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
