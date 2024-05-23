Mase Explains Why He Hasn't Commented On Diddy Footage, Reveals Plans To Do So

2017 Tribeca Film Festival World Premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" Co-Supported By Deleon Tequila
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: (L-R) Rapper/actor Sean Combs, Mase and Justin Dior Combs attend the world premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" co-supported by Deleon Tequila during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festiva at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City.

Apparently, Mase is saving his commentary on the Diddy situation for a more long-form project, which should be very interesting.

Out of all the people who are commenting on the Diddy scandal, especially after the Cassie footage, there is one name who hasn't been as outspoken as some folks may have assumed: Mase. The former Bad Boy artist has voiced his fair share of disagreements, critiques, and outright animosity with the label's boss in the past over business and personal matters. Of course, it's not like he particularly held back when it comes to this recent wave of abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking claims against Sean Combs. But the It Is What It Is cohost hasn't said much about that new hotel video, and explained why on Tuesday (May 21) on his show.

"I’m saving my takes for the documentary. If y’all wondering how I feel, it’s coming soon, pause," Mase said on It Is What It Is. Previoulsy, he had reacted to a lot of the Diddy developments with about the same level of shock, intrigue, and side-eye as everyone else. However, the Jacksonville native might have more particular things to say about this new footage in question, or just recently signed onto a long-form project on the Puff case. Either way, it's a curious choice.

Mase Refrains From Speaking On Diddy & Cassie Footage

Meanwhile, Cassie recently shared an appreciative yet heavy message following the response to the footage of her and Diddy. "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," it started. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously," Cassie continued. "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie."

