Cam'ron & Mase Switch Things Up By Declaring Kendrick Lamar The Winner Over Drake

Cam'ron and Mase have been tapped into the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. However, last week, they only got a small sample size of what was to come. On Tuesday, Kendrick dropped off "Euphoria" which was a bit of a polarizing release. Although a lot of fans enjoyed the song, there were some who felt like "Push Ups" was better. In fact, Cam and Mase were quick to declare Drake the leader of the war. It was a take that a lot of fans took issue with, however, they remained tied to their declarations.

On Friday night, Drake and Kendrick shook things up. They went toe to toe with tracks like "Family Matters" and subsequently, "Meet The Grahams." On Saturday, Kendrick delivered a banger with "Not Like Us," and on Sunday, Drizzy finished things off with a response called "The Heart Part 6." Overall, Drake's track sounded as though he was tired of all of this. Almost as though he just wants this to come to an end. Cam'ron and Mase were on It Is What It Is this morning, and they seemed to be disappointed with how Drizzy opted to finish this off.

Read More: Cam'ron Accuses Cardi B Of Snitching On Him

Cam'ron & Mase React

As Cam'ron explains, Drake can't just decide when this ends. Instead, it is up to the fans to really give their seal of approval. Mase agreed, and noted that it was just a weak way to respond, especially with how scathing "Not Like Us" was. For them, Kendrick is now in the lead and this could very well be the end of it. This is an opinion that seems to be quite popular right now, with only a few people still proclaiming that Drake is up.

Let us know who you believe is the winner of this battle, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake won this or is it Kendrick who came away with the win? What can either artist do at this point for you to potentially change your mind on the outcome? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Cam'ron's Best- Selling Album?