Cam'ron & Mase Switch Things Up By Declaring Kendrick Lamar The Winner Over Drake

BYAlexander Cole1374 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diplomat's "Santana" Video Shoot - October 23, 2004
Cam'Ron during Diplomat's "Santana" Video Shoot - October 23, 2004 at Capitale in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cam'ron and Mase have changed their minds.

Cam'ron and Mase have been tapped into the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. However, last week, they only got a small sample size of what was to come. On Tuesday, Kendrick dropped off "Euphoria" which was a bit of a polarizing release. Although a lot of fans enjoyed the song, there were some who felt like "Push Ups" was better. In fact, Cam and Mase were quick to declare Drake the leader of the war. It was a take that a lot of fans took issue with, however, they remained tied to their declarations.

On Friday night, Drake and Kendrick shook things up. They went toe to toe with tracks like "Family Matters" and subsequently, "Meet The Grahams." On Saturday, Kendrick delivered a banger with "Not Like Us," and on Sunday, Drizzy finished things off with a response called "The Heart Part 6." Overall, Drake's track sounded as though he was tired of all of this. Almost as though he just wants this to come to an end. Cam'ron and Mase were on It Is What It Is this morning, and they seemed to be disappointed with how Drizzy opted to finish this off.

Read More: Cam'ron Accuses Cardi B Of Snitching On Him

Cam'ron & Mase React

As Cam'ron explains, Drake can't just decide when this ends. Instead, it is up to the fans to really give their seal of approval. Mase agreed, and noted that it was just a weak way to respond, especially with how scathing "Not Like Us" was. For them, Kendrick is now in the lead and this could very well be the end of it. This is an opinion that seems to be quite popular right now, with only a few people still proclaiming that Drake is up.

Let us know who you believe is the winner of this battle, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake won this or is it Kendrick who came away with the win? What can either artist do at this point for you to potentially change your mind on the outcome? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Cam'ron's Best- Selling Album?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Rolling Loud Miami 2022MusicKendrick Lamar Has Fans Declaring Him The Winner As Drake Seemingly Bows Out With "The Heart Part 6"2.7K
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalMusicCam'ron & Mase's Controversial Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Prompts Backlash, They Respond6.8K
JuicyFest 2024 - PerthMusicCam’rom And Mase Have Drake Still Winning Over Kendrick2.7K
JuicyFest 2024 - AucklandMusicMase Obliterates Larsa Pippen For Seemingly Playing The Victim Amid Marcus Jordan Breakup27.8K