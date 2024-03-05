Cam'ron Accuses Cardi B Of Snitching On Him

Cam’ron joked that Cardi snitched on him with her explanation for dissing Coach bags.

Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The Apollo

Cam’ron jokingly called out Cardi B on Instagram, Monday night, for "snitching" on him with her recent defense of "Like What." She had been facing backlash for dissing the branch, Coach, on the new song. She explained herself by accusing Cam'ron of making the bags uncool over a decade ago.

“Yo @iamcardib this ain’t ‘BardiB’ stand on them bars!! I followed you 10yrs ago cause u ain’t give a f*ck!! Now you copping a plea!! Lol. How u ‘ain’t on no rich sh*t’ and you RICH? F*ck them people. U earned the right to wear what the f*ck you want. I miss high bridge Cardi. Now u snitching on me 13yrs later? Glad we ain’t do no crime together. J/k (a lil bit) love u sis."

Cam’ron Attends "For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Cam'ron attends "For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party at Lavo on June 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

On the song, Cardi raps: "Classy and a c*nt / Blocks and money getting spunt / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.” She explained herself on social media afterward, noting that she's a big Dipset fan. “When I was doing this song, that’s what I was thinking about. It’s like, ‘B*tch, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel or you want this bag?' Now everybody’s jumping me," she said. "I’m not trying to be on some rich sh*t and everything. This is just a real New York sh*t. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all. I’ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?” Check out Cam'ron's response to the comments below.

Cam'ron Jokes With Cardi B

Even Coach's social media pages responded to Cardi's track. "We love Cardi!!," it wrote on Twitter. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron on HotNewHipHop.

