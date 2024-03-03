Cardi B Explains Coach Bag Diss On "Like What," Brand Responds

Cardi B has explained why she dissed the brand, Coach, in her new single, "Like What." Taking to social media, she told her followers that it was a bar for people from New York and compared it to Cam'ron dissing the brand on “Hey Muma," On the song, she raps: “Classy and a c*nt / Blocks and money getting spunt / Like, like what? / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.”

“Yo, I’m getting jumped,” Cardi said on Instagram Live on Friday night. “I be feeling like people from New York, like … we live in our own little world, right? I’m getting jumped because everybody’s like ‘Bitch, what’s wrong with Coach?’”

Read More: Cardi B Gets Love From Missy Elliott & Timbaland For "Like What (Freestyle)"

Cardi B Performs At TikTok In The Mix

MESA, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 10: Cardi B performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok)

From there, she explained that she's a big Dipset fan. “In 2011, everybody started getting rid of their Coach sh*t. Honest truth, it was really because of Cam’ron,” Cardi explained. “When I was doing this song, that’s what I was thinking about. It’s like, ‘B*tch, do you want that or do you want this? You want a Chanel or you want this bag?’ Now everybody’s jumping me, I’m not trying to be on some rich sh*t and everything. This is just a real New York sh*t. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all. I’ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?” Check out her full comments on the situation below.

Cardi B Reflects On "Like What" Response

The Coach brand ended up responding to Cardi's song on Twitter. "We love Cardi!!," its social media page wrote. In response, Cardi wrote back: "love ya." "Like What" arrives as Cardi continues to prepare for the release of her long-awaited sophomore album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Joe Budden Thinks Cardi B’s New Single Marks The End Of The Female Rap Wave

[Via]