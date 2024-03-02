Cardi B Gets Love From Missy Elliott & Timbaland For "Like What (Freestyle)"

Cardi B's new single "Like What (Freestyle)" is still making big waves this weekend as one of its biggest releases. It's a fiery track that samples Missy Elliott and Timbaland's classic beat off the 1999 single "She's a B***h," which appeared on the former's sophomore Da Real World and was produced by the latter. Moreover, the duo shared excited co-signs on their Instagram Stories when the song dropped, with Timbo writing "Da [crown emoji]" and Missy sharing a post of the song's cover art with some dancing emojis. Regardless of what fans think of the record, this is the highest praise that a sample-using artists can get.

Of course, Cardi B is far from the first person to use this beat after Missy Elliott and Timbaland. BIA sampled the instrumental for a banger recently, so did Flo Milli with some similarly great verses over it, and it was most famously used by Ski Mask the Slump God for his 2017 cut, "Catch Me Outside." This song defined the SoundCloud rap generation in our eyes, and its creator took to Twitter to comment on the similarities between "Like What (Freestyle)" and his own work. When fans assumed he said this in a negative or shady way, he quickly clarified that he actually likes the Bronx rapper's take.

Missy Elliott & Timbaland Reportedly Salute Cardi B

Overall, this excitement and endorsement simply builds up even more hype for Cardi B's next album. With recent confirmation that a Shakira collab will also show up on it, die-hards are really looking forward to this new direction. It's been six years since Invasion of Privacy, and although there's been no shortage of singles and big moments to keep her in the news cycle, there's a lot more competition these days in the femcee world. As such, it's do or die time.

