Ski Mask The Slump God Shouts Out Cardi B's Single For Sounding Like His Work

When some fans listened to Cardi B's new single "Like What (Freestyle)," they might've thought, "Haven't I heard this before?" Well, it's because the beat that she and her team a sampled, Timbaland's "She's A B***h" for Missy Elliott's 1999 album Da Real World, is a pretty popular beat. Flo Milli spit some amazing bars over a sample, BIA recently slid on a drill flip of it, and most notably, Ski Mask the Slump God used the beat in its unaltered form for one of his biggest hits -– and a staple of the SoundCloud rap era, "Catch Me Outside." Moreover, he also noticed the parallels.

"Sounds Kinda Familiar," Ski Mask the Slump God quote-tweeted Cardi B's post linking the song on Friday (March 1). "I Like The Song Why Yall So Angry Lol," he followed up with mere minutes after his original message on the social media platform. Of course, the Bardi Gang probably didn't take too kindly to the assumption that the Florida rapper suggested biting, especially given how much they liked "Like What (Freestyle)." However, this shows that not only is this a reductive way to categorize similar inspiration points that stand as classics in the game, but that there's a lot of mutual respect there most of the time.

Ski Mask The Slump God Reacts To Cardi B's "Like What (Freestyle)"

After all, Missy Elliott cosigned "Catch Me Outside" back in 2017, she showed love to Cardi B's new record, and Ski Mask the Slump God made it clear that he's a fan of the Bronx MC's take. If anything, this is probably more of an indication of how fervently his fanbase accused Cardi of this, and how viciously the Bardi Gang responded. But the "Black Forces" lyricist has been in the game long enough to know that there are so many songs you can pull out of just one sample. Cardi should know this too, and it would be interesting to see if she's a fan of "Catch Me Outside," too.

Meanwhile, the "Get Up 10" femcee is hyping fans up for her new album this year, one of 2024's biggest upcoming releases. How do you think it will stack up -– and do you need Ski on the "Like What (Freestyle)" remix? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cardi B and Ski Mask the Slump God.

