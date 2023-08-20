Kuttem Reese Recruits Ski Mask The Slump God For “Black Forces”

Kuttem Reese has nabbed some high-profile features over the course of his career. For example, his debut project Kutt Dat Boy, released in 2021, saw Lil Durk, Chief Keef, and Fredo Bang make guest appearances. However, Reese has remained fairly quiet over the past two years, releasing only five singles up until a couple of days ago. This new cut with Ski Mask The Slump God brings a massive wave of energy, but also some nice flows and bars.

“Black Forces,” the name of this new song, is all about violence and getting revenge on people that did him wrong in the past. It is also quite humorous that he used “Black Forces” for this record because the running jokes on social media would tell you that people are up to no good when they wear the black Nike Air Force 1’s. Certainly, Reese and Ski Mask are in the streets doing what they should not be, but it makes for a fun listen nonetheless.

Who Is Kuttem Reese?

Some people might not know who Reese is because his career started not too long ago. He was born in Orlando, Florida, and began making music when everyone was stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. What really got him on the map was when his song “Madden” was played at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Superbowl pre-game. Now, he looks to be on the fast track to making a career and it looks like he could become another star from Florida.

How are you feeling about this new track, “Black Forces,” by Kuttem Reese and Ski Mask The Slump God? Should these two collaborate more often? What is your favorite Reese song? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to put all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

P***y idiot, look what you done did, you done started war

Gotta hide my heart from my thoughts ’cause now my mind at war

I can make them choppas shoot at once like they all in chorus (Brrt, brrt)

Black Forces, tying them b*****s tight when I’m applying force

