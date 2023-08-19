Quavo Brings The “Rocket Power” To Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update This Week

It’s a big release week for hip-hop albums and singles, and we’re here to ease you through that process with our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update. Whether it was long-awaited projects finally seeing the light of day or surprise drops, there’s a lot to love on this New Music Friday. First off is arguably the largest release this week: Quavo’s new album Rocket Power, dedicated to the late Takeoff’s memory. Unc and Phew reunite on “Patty Cake,” and Quavo started things off with fireworks on the opening track “Fueled Up.” Fans are raving about the tracklist online, picking up new tributes and homages to Take along the way.

Moreover, our Fire Emoji playlist also sums up a lot of the biggest singles this week. Rocket Power collaborator Future also dropped this week, and the Young Scooter collab “Hard To Handle” sees him in top form. Furthermore, Lil Tecca teamed up with Kodak Black for another great collab this week, “HVN ON EARTH,” which is a bit moodier but nonetheless engaging. On the other hand, Lil Durk switches up his vocal delivery a little bit on his new track “F**k U Thought,” bringing down the bombast a bit but still coming through with hard-hitting bars.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

As far as anthems you’ll hear on a night out that dropped this week, Mike WiLL Made-It and Lil Uzi Vert linked up and have you covered with “Blood Moon.” On the other hand, Polo G began the rollout for his next album Hood Poet with the emotive and heartfelt “Barely Holdin’ On.” As such, there’s a lot of variety to sink your teeth into this week. After all, you can’t always be in party mode, and fortunately this week doesn’t restrict you to one zone.

Meanwhile, Draft Day, The Alchemist, and Lil Yachty came together for the surprising but excellent “SUMMER SUPERSTARS” this week. Finally, EST Gee’s new album EL TORO 2 holds no shortage of gritty and punch-packing tracks, most notably “FREE DOGGY” featuring 42 Dugg. If you want to recap the week in rap, check out our Fire Emoji playlist update above. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest great hip-hop releases each week.

