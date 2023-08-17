Mike WiLL Made-It & Lil Uzi Vert Cook Up A Banger With “Blood Moon”

Mike WiLL Made-It is a legendary producer at this point. Overall, he is responsible for some of hip-hop’s biggest hits. Moreover, he is someone who has been able to demonstrate his versatility over the years. He can produce in a multitude of genres, and it has been amazing to witness. Having said that, fans have been waiting for the next Mike WiLL Made-It song to come out. The producer has dedicated fans, and they have been clamoring for their next hit.

Consequently, many were excited when Mike WiLL took to Instagram yesterday afternoon with a clip of himself and J. Cole in the studio. They were cooking up some very interesting production that intrigued listeners. Additionally, it was revealed a song called “Blood Moon” with Lil Uzi Vert would be released today. Uzi is currently having a big moment thanks to Pink Tape and Barter 16, so you know the hype for this track was real. Today, the song was released, and it sounds fantastic.

Mike WiLL Made-It x Lil Uzi Vert

Throughout this song, we get some haunting vocal samples in the background that feel like choir chants. From there, the drums are incredibly crisp as the bass booms in the background. Lil Uzi Vert delivers a spirited performance on the track with their signature ad-libs. Moreover, the flows here are interesting and fit the song perfectly. This is a huge departure from the sound of The Pink Tape, which is nice to see from Uzi. They are trying something new by rapping over this production, and it’s dope. Mike WiLL Made-It has surely done it again.

Quotable Lyrics:

Grip on my waist, got a damn caterpillar

Lil Uzi Vert higher then a damn pillar

White bitch with me, I’m King Kong

She think that I am Godzilla (Godzilla)

