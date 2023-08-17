Mike WiLL Made-It & Lil Uzi Vert Cook Up A Banger With “Blood Moon”

Mike WiLL Made-It and Lil Uzi Vert did their thing on this latest single.

BYAlexander Cole
Mike WiLL Made-It & Lil Uzi Vert Cook Up A Banger With “Blood Moon”blur mask

Mike WiLL Made-It is a legendary producer at this point. Overall, he is responsible for some of hip-hop’s biggest hits. Moreover, he is someone who has been able to demonstrate his versatility over the years. He can produce in a multitude of genres, and it has been amazing to witness. Having said that, fans have been waiting for the next Mike WiLL Made-It song to come out. The producer has dedicated fans, and they have been clamoring for their next hit.

Consequently, many were excited when Mike WiLL took to Instagram yesterday afternoon with a clip of himself and J. Cole in the studio. They were cooking up some very interesting production that intrigued listeners. Additionally, it was revealed a song called “Blood Moon” with Lil Uzi Vert would be released today. Uzi is currently having a big moment thanks to Pink Tape and Barter 16, so you know the hype for this track was real. Today, the song was released, and it sounds fantastic.

Read More: Mike Will Made It Teams Up With J. Cole, Cooks Up Beat For Lil Uzi Vert Collab

Mike WiLL Made-It x Lil Uzi Vert

Throughout this song, we get some haunting vocal samples in the background that feel like choir chants. From there, the drums are incredibly crisp as the bass booms in the background. Lil Uzi Vert delivers a spirited performance on the track with their signature ad-libs. Moreover, the flows here are interesting and fit the song perfectly. This is a huge departure from the sound of The Pink Tape, which is nice to see from Uzi. They are trying something new by rapping over this production, and it’s dope. Mike WiLL Made-It has surely done it again.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the entire world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Grip on my waist, got a damn caterpillar
Lil Uzi Vert higher then a damn pillar
White bitch with me, I’m King Kong
She think that I am Godzilla (Godzilla)

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Reveals “Barter 16” Cover Art

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.