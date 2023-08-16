Mike Will Made It Teams Up With J. Cole, Cooks Up Beat For Lil Uzi Vert Collab

Mike Will Made it recently hopped on Instagram, revealing a new clip of himself working alongside J. Cole. In the clip, the duo is seen working together to create a new beat. “As rare as a Blood Moon,” he captioned the clip, “new music Friday.” The beat matches one that Lil Uzi Vert just recently shared, getting fans pumped about what’s to come.

Earlier this week, a clip surfaced of Uzi performing with the beat. Fans initially suspected that it was a track from their upcoming album, Barter 16. Though it had already been speculated that Mike Will Made It produced it, it wasn’t confirmed until now. Though some commenters are disappointed that the song doesn’t actually appear to be part of Uzi’s new project, fans can’t wait to hear “Blood Moon” either way.

Read More: J Cole Attends T-Minus’ Wedding And Dances To Nicki Minaj

“Blood Moon” Set To Arrive On August 18

MIKE WILL MADE-IT x LIL UZI VERT

BLOOD MOON



AUGUST 18TH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/K0b6JFHQ6x — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 16, 2023

The song is listed as Mike Will Made It’s track featuring Lil Uzi Vert. It’s unclear where J. Cole comes into all of this, or whether or not listeners can expect a collab from him and Uzi sometime in the future. Fans are also flooding the comments section with demands for a J. Cole and Mike Will Do It collab. Earlier this year, the producer shared some photos of the two of them in the studio, and fans have been waiting ever since. Though it’s uncertain whether or not J, Cole will be rapping on one of his tracks, it’s exciting that he’s at least confirmed to have been a part of the production.

Those disappointed that the new project isn’t from Barter 16 shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for it, either. Earlier this week, some screenshots of DMs surfaced, in which one of Uzi’s friends promises that they’re dropping it sometime next week. They were also recently spotted jamming out to a different song snippet with Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Mike Will Made It, J Cole, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Read More: J Cole Offers Advice To Young Rapper Paris Bryant

[Via][Via]