Michael Len Williams II, professionally known as Mike Will Made It (often stylized as Mike WiLL Made-It) or simply Mike Will, is an American music producer from Atlanta, Georgia. He is perhaps best known for producing trap beats for several Southern hip hop artists as well as for producing several hit singles, such as "Mercy" by GOOD Music, "No Lie" by 2 Chainz, "Bandz a Make Her Dance" by Juicy J, "Pour It Up" by Rihanna, "Love Me" by Lil Wayne, "Body Party" by Ciara and "We Can't Stop" by Miley Cyrus, among others. He has released four mixtapes and plans to release his debut album Est. in 1989 Pt. 3 (The Album) in 2014, under Interscope Records and his label EarDrummers.

