Back to Artists

Mike Will Made It

Real Name
Michael Len Williams II
Alias Name
Mike Will
Date of Birth
Mar. 23, 1989 - Age 34
Hometown
Atlanta, Georgia
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Michael Len Williams II, professionally known as Mike Will Made It (often stylized as Mike WiLL Made-It) or simply Mike Will, is an American music producer from Atlanta, Georgia. He is perhaps best known for producing trap beats for several Southern hip hop artists as well as for producing several hit singles, such as "Mercy" by GOOD Music, "No Lie" by 2 Chainz, "Bandz a Make Her Dance" by Juicy J, "Pour It Up" by Rihanna, "Love Me" by Lil Wayne, "Body Party" by Ciara and "We Can't Stop" by Miley Cyrus, among others. He has released four mixtapes and plans to release his debut album Est. in 1989 Pt. 3 (The Album) in 2014, under Interscope Records and his label EarDrummers.

[Wikipedia]

Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all