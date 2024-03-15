Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Are Bringing Nothing But Bangers On "DIRTY NACHOS"

Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It are joining in on the resurgence of massive hip-hop releases in 2024 with DIRTY NACHOS. Setting aside our original reports of this collaborative mixtape, this has been in the works for a few years. According to Genius, the first official single for this Trap-A-Holics-hosted project was actually released in 2020.

That record would happen to be "BANG BANG," which is the closer. Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It would also announce that it was a part of a joint LP, but the name was not revealed. Fans would not discover that until about four days ago on Mike's Instagram. "DIRTY NACHOS" would be the fifth and final single, and of course the title.

Listen To DIRTY NACHOS By Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It

This dynamic duo certainly delivers on the mixtape feeling, with the iconic DJ tags and a tracklist with nothing but trap slappers. Keef and Mike have 18 songs with a handful of guest performers being Sexyy Red and 2 Chainz. But hopefully, this will not be the last time we hear from the Chicago rapper. There is a strong belief that Almighty So 2 will be out at the end of March. You can ever hear a slight nod on the "INTRO" cut. "It ain't gotta be the nеw-ish s*** we workin' on / But, yeah, we gon' go 'head and give 'em a mixtape right quick, man / Know what I'm sayin'? / A lil' snack, a lil somethin' to hold them over 'til they get the main course." This also marks Mike's first project since he produced the soundtrack for Creed II in 2018.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new mixtape, DIRTY NACHOS, by Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It? What songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Who had the stronger guest performance, 2 Chainz or Sexyy Red? Can you see this being a better tape than Almighty So 2? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

DIRTY NACHOS Tracklist:

INTRO 2 TIMES DIRTY NACHOS DOJA RIDICULOUSNESS PULL UP GHOST-CLAN (feat. 2 Chainz) DAMN SHORTY (feat. Sexyy Red) WHY YOU MAD WATCH FOR THE PIGS CHARGED UP PROMENADE BEWARE OF DOGS GIRL WOO PLAYER IN ME LOVE DON'T LIVE HERE STATUS HARLEY QUINN BANG BANG

