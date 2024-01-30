Chief Keef Announces "Hot Cheetos" Single For "Almighty So 2," Fans Tired Of Constant Delays

There is a notorious bunch of rappers who are inconsistent when it comes to delivering on their album promises. Chicago's Chief Keef is unfortunately in that group. While he is a highly respected and influential figure in the modern history of the genre, that is not enough for fans to excuse his shortcomings. In the 28-year-old's case, die-hard listeners of his continue to impatiently wait for Almighty So 2.

People have been sitting around dying to hear what he has to offer on the sequel, but alas, it still is not here. If and when it does drop this year, Almighty So 2 will follow up on its predecessor nearly 11 years later. We say this year because Amazon Music and Genius have it slated for a release date in 2024. According to them, the project will be out on March 29. However, it is worth noting that Keef has not confirmed that. But, in addition to that news, the hitmaker has announced a single called "Hot Cheetos."

Chief Keef Hears It From The Fans About "Almighty So 2"

The single will hit streaming on February 8 and we also have the cover art for it. Let us just say it is... interesting. It lives up to the title of the song, but Keef has fans questioning it. One says, "that cover is actually horrid." Another adds, "Second picture is vile." In addition to roasting the art, people are continuing to grow tired of the single announcements and want an album drop date. "Where’s the f*****g album," someone says. "Imagine Carti, Kanye, and Chief Keef actually dropping," adds another. Time will tell, but fans have something to look forward to at least?

