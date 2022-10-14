Sosa is back! Fans have been patiently awaiting the return of Chicago legend, Chief Keef — now the 27-year old legend is blessing fans with not one, but two new tracks. “Tony Montana Flow” has already garnered quite a bit of buzz thanks to Sosa fans on TikTok. On the Akachi produced track, the Drill rap pioneer reverted back to his infamous flow as he effortlessly glided on the 808 heavy beat.

On “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch,” Chief Keef unloaded his signature adlibs on the Young Malcolm produced record. Both tracks will be featured on Keef’s Almighty So 2 mixtape. The new releases come just one day shy of the nine year anniversary of the original Almighty So mixtape. Sosa has many more reason to celebrate this year. October 18th will mark the 10 year anniversary of “Love Sosa” while December 18th is the 10 year anniversary of Finally Rich.

Check out “Tony Montana Flow” and “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch,” below.

Quotable Lyrics (Tony Montana Flow)

I just want the blue cheese and a thousand islands

B**ch, you want me to punch you, b*tch, you wildin’, wildin’

Might not wanna come over here, ’cause b**ch it’s crowded, crowded

Unless you Master P and bitch you ’bout it, ’bout it