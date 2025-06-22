Lil Pump & Chief Keef Acknowledge Sosa's Influence On Today's Street Music

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 246 Views
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 05: Chief Keef performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 05, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Chief Keef's "I Don't Like" spread like wildfire in 2012. It would receive a remix by Kanye West, Big Sean, and Pusha T.

Not many rappers can legitimately say their music spawned a generation of rappers like Chief Keef, according to controversial rap star Lil Pump.

Chief Keef introduced the world to drill music in 2012 with his hugely successful hit “I Don’t Like.” Many of today’s emerging rap stars often credit Sosa as a prominent inspiration for their style. At 29, the Chicago native is recognized as an icon and on the Mount Rushmore of Drill Rap.

Over the weekend, Lil Pump shared a screenshot talking to Chief Keef on FaceTime. In the caption, the “Gucci Gang” hitmaker acknowledged Sosa as the innovator for his music career and many of today’s rap stars. The caption reads, “Dis the reason I started making music OFN.. He started all this sh*t y’all rappers doin now.”

Chief Keef would respond to Pump’s caption with love. “Love u, Shorty,” he replied.   

Lil Pump & Chief Keef

Fans in the No Jumper comments would concur with Pump’s claim. They acknowledged the statement with comments such as, “Without Sosa you DON'T have Drill Music or the SoundCloud era by far the most influential rapper of the 2010's yes more than Future and Thug.”

However, not every comment would receive assurance. One X user trolled the photo of the two rap stars, tweeting, “Chief keef wakes up everyday, put all his jewelry on, stay in his house playing video games, act like a gangsta (while we know he got smacked and robbed like a bitch) and facetimes rappers more retarded than him. what a bum he is.” 

Another user followed with a diss to Lil Pump, tweeting, “Damn Pump just took a creamy shit on Smokepurpp, he definitely got you rapping “Lil Jet Ski” smh.”

With classics like “Faneto,” “Love Sosa,” and “Kobe,” Chief Keef is known for his menacing flow about street activity. As a producer, he delves into dark, eerie beats layered with heavy 808s. His sound has evolved, but the energy remains distinct.

Chief Keef returned to Chicago for the first time in 2024 to perform at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival. It marked his first performance in Chi-town since 2012. He would headline the three-night concert, performing all of his classics in celebration of his debut album Finally Rich.

Sosa released two albums in 2024 with Dirty Nachos and Almighty So 2

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
