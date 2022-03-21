drill music
- SongsDthang Gz Flips "Annie" Musical On New Single "Last Day In"The Bronx up-and-comer wants to change for the better after his arrest. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKyle Richh Of Rap Group 41 Drops Party Banger "Trick"The 41 group member elevates his collective with this groovy banger. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWhat Is Chief Keef's Best-Selling Album?Chief Keef struck gold on his debut album. By Axl Banks
- MusicTony Yayo Reflects On Drill Music & The State Of New York Hip-HopTony Yayo discussed the state of New York's hip-hop scene on "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- MusicWho Is G Herbo?Now aged 27 years old, Chicago drill icon G Herbo has actively promoted mental health through his unique blend of drill and trap for over a decade. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicPop Smoke's Best SongsPop Smoke was one of the most unique rappers of our generation, re-popularizing the drill scene in New York. Today, we review his best songs. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicRemy Ma Calls Drill Rap "Overrated"Drill has exploded across the globe, but Remy Ma shares she's not its biggest fan.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJordan Coleman, Son Of Eric Adams, Discusses Rap Career Ahead Of New SingleEric Adams' son, Jordan Coleman, is dropping a new single, later this month.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Reese Released From PrisonHe was held in a Houston-area jail on assault charges against a family member.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsG Herbo Taps Future For New Single "Blues"The self proclaimed Toxic King joined the Chicago Drill rapper for his latest single. By hnhh
- RandomMississippi Police Chief Fired After Bragging About Killing Black People In Racist Rant: ReportA leaked recording reportedly shows Sam Dobbins stating that he "shot that n*gger 119 times."By Erika Marie
- MusicLupe Fiasco On Drill Music: "I Didn’t Hear No Entertainment"Lupe Fiasco says that he wishes drill artists were lying in their lyrics.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Game Says Nas & Lil Durk Gave Him Their Blessing For "Drillmatic" TitleThe Game says both Nas and Lil Durk approved of his album title. By Aron A.
- MusicJoe Budden Believes Drill Will Only Be Around For Another 5 Or 6 YearsThe podcast icon also made it clear that he doesn't want people hitting him up about his take because "the writing is on the wall."By Erika Marie
- NewsKay Flock & Fivio Foreign Come Together To "Make A Movie"The two New York drill artists come together on a new single, just in time for the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPete Rock Slams Drill Music: "It Disrupts The Soul"Pete Rock appears to side with NYC Mayor Eric Adams's crackdown on drill music. By Aron A.
- MusicAsian Doll Previews New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's "Baby"Asian Doll's new song includes a prominent sample of Justin Bieber's "Baby."By Alex Zidel