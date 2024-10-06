41, Nemzzz, & Dee Billz Are Looking To Sweep Up The Competition On "Maintenance Man"

The energetic Brooklyn drill group change the formula slightly, but it makes all the difference.

41, the Brooklyn drill trio consisting of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa, is back with a new single called "Maintenance Man". They have been dropping music as a group since the turn of the 2020's decade, but they really saw their popularity rise about a year ago. We got our first taste of this three-headed monster thanks to one of the subgenre's steadiest voices, Fivio Foreign. He brought them on for a high-octane banger called "Get Deady." From there, we grew fond of their uber-aggressive flows and lyrics and a lot of people seem to be hopping on their wave as well.

They are currently pulling in about 4.1 million listeners monthly on Spotify, and they have tons of tracks with tens of millions of streams. While they have seen a lot of well-deserved attention, there are times where 41 can get one dimensional. It mostly has to do with their production selection. However, on "Maintenance Man", which has Nemzzz and Dee Billz, takes a slightly different approach. Instead of intense 808s, Kyle Richh and Jenn Carter opt for a more synth-heavy beat. It adds an eerie vibe which matches up well with everyone's violent lyrics. Richh's chorus is also extremely catchy and his rough vocal delivery adds that extra intimidation factor that you want out of a drill song.

"Maintenance Man" - 41, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Nemzzz, & Dee Billz

Quotable Lyrics: