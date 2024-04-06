41 Throws A "Birthday" Bash On Their New Single

41 have been one of the main voices out of the Brooklyn drill scene for a few months now. The trio consisting of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter and TaTa are gaining more and more notoriety by the day it seems. They famously received a co-sign from Travis Scott as well as another prominent voice in their respective subgenre, Fivio Foreign. Today, 41 is back to bring one heck of party banger called "Birthday."

MCVertt also gives the group another beat here, and it is slightly different from the traditional drill formula. There are some subtle horn sections thrown in to help break up the constant flow of 808s and bass. Everyone from 41 brings their unique deliveries to "Birthday," which is something you can always count on from them. Another thing that will never be left out of a track from them are their particular themes of partying, women, and violence.

Listen To "Birthday" By 41

That is where their music might falter for some. Especially when drill music has its limitations when it comes to production, talking about the same things over and over again will also lead to it becoming stale ever faster. But if 41's formula is not broke, which it appears to not be, keep it trucking. Be sure to check out "Birthday" and its music video above.

