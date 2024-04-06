Twoaym Continues To Impress On "Clyde" With Tyson Sybateli

A few weeks ago, we discovered a new artist who goes by Twoaym. She hails from Ohio's state capital of Columbus and has been releasing tracks since 2020. It all started with "Koolin'," a laid-back trap-flavored cut, featuring some singing reverbed singing chops. That would go on to be the lead single for her debut album Unsolicited, which dropped in February of 2021. However, she would go on to take quite a gap in between releasing music. She would return in 2023 with "Never Gan," a mean-mugging banger with entrancing string sections.

But Twoaym would then take several months in between that and "Kush Mints." This was the track that caught our attention, and it has been on repeat for us. It sees her effortlessly glide over a woozy instrumental with a buttery smooth and speedy delivery. One the track, Twoaym is rapping from a position of power, making sure the competition knows who is looking to take the throne. In fact, she mentioned how this approach is going to be all over her upcoming EP The Story of Makaveli.

Listen To "Clyde" By Twoaym & Tyson Sybateli

She discussed it in a recent interview with Matter saying, "If you listen to the songs, most of them have this aggression. And for me, it’s about having my enemies fear me, and knowing it’s better to be feared than loved." That similar energy is on her latest single "Clyde," which features South African rapper Tyson Sybateli. Production wise, the tone is much darker and more intimidating and both performers bring relentless flows. "N**** we out here," Twoaym repeats on the chorus. She is certainly chomping at the bit to get this tape out and we can hear the hunger in her voice on this new single.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Clyde," by Twoaym and Tyson Sybateli? Is this the best track she has dropped as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think she has a new album in the works for 2024? Are you going to check out more of her material going forward? Who had the stronger performance on the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Twoaym and Tyson Sybateli. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

