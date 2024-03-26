Grouptherapy, Twoaym, & Censored Dialogue: Three Artists You Need To Listen To Right Now

Every single month, HNHH comes through with a feature containing three lesser-known artists that you need to check out right now. Overall, we are trying to help all of you out there expand your horizons. Sometimes, it can be easy to get stuck in your ways as it pertains to your music taste. However, we are urging you to think outside of the box, and try something new. Below, you can find three phenomenal tracks by three amazing artists. These songs were curated by our editorial staff, who have a great ear. Dive on in, and you are bound to come away with a new artist to keep tabs on.

grouptherapy. - DYSBF!

Rap collective grouptherapy. is comprised of three incredibly talented artists. Jadagrace, Tyrel J. Williams, and Coy Stewart were child entertainers who came together and formed the group back in 2019. Unfortunately, Williams revealed that he would be leaving the group. In fact, this decision was made just a few days ago. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be peeping their music. Today, we bring you the track "DYSBF!" which is an absolute banger. From the energetic production to the bombastic flows, this is a song that will make you want to get up and move around. Their 2023 album I Was Mature for My Age, but I Was Still a Child is full of bangers, and is well worth your time.

Twoaym - Kush Mints

Twoaym is a Columbus MC who has been doing big things as of late. She has a co-sign from legendary producer Timbaland, all while working alongside producer Angel Lopez. Her most recent song "Kush Mints" is a personal triumph that showcases just how talented and loaded with potential she is. Overall, the song has some hypnotic production, which perfectly encapsulates the the title. From there, Twoaym delivers some unique flows that float over the production. It's the perfect song to just chill out and vibe to. We can't wait to hear more from Twoaym, in the future.

Censored Dialogue - Stir Crazy ft. Mars Kumari

Lastly, but certainly not least, we have Censored Dialogue with the track "Stir Crazy," with a feature from Mars Kumari. This track has some incredible and dynamic production, with some inspired flows and bars. It's a five-minute epic with some nice beat switches, especially towards the end. It brings forth a sound that works extremely well with Censored Dialogue's voice, and we can't wait to hear more. In fact, if you want more of Censored Dialogue's work, then be sure to check out the 2021 project Afro Pessimist. There is a lot of great work on that project, and you should definitely consider adding it to your rotation.

