Erika De Casier, REALYUNGPHIL, & THERAVADA: Three Artists You Need To Listen To Right Now

There are a ton of incredible artists out there who are waiting to be discovered on a large scale. However, not everyone wants to be a superstar. Overall, for many artists, it is simply about the art. If people resonate with the art, then cool. Today, we are looking at three artists with sizable fanbases who aren't necessarily known on a mainstream level. That said, they are all extremely talented and execute their craft at a high level. We hope that you will listen to these artists and come away feeling inspired, and perhaps even a fan.

Erika De Casier ft. They Hate Change - Ice

Firstly, we have Erika De Casier and They Hate Change's track "Ice." The singer is a Danish artist who was actually born in Portugal. She has written for a ton of artists, including those in the K-Pop world. As for They Hate Change, the Tampa Bay hip-hop duo has been doing big things of late. On this cut, both They Hate Change and De Casier team up to create a perfect team. From De Casier's dreamy singing to They Hate Change's nonchalant rapping, the track is everything you would hope for and more. If you like European R&B and rap, then this is a must-listen.

REALYUNGPHIL ft. MIKE - No Amends

Connecticut rapper REALYUNGPHIL is someone that everybody should be checking out right now. Overall, he has co-signs from a plethora of underground producers, including the breakthrough beatmaker Evilgiane. Moreover, his latest release is a collaboration with the always-impressive MIKE. On "No Amends," the two deliver a banger with production that feels like it is straight out of Uncut Gems. The synths blare over the drums with a crescendo that feels both menacing and impactful. Meanwhile, REALYUNGPHIL and MIKE deliver nonchalant flows that complement each other perfectly. The song has some great moments and there is no doubt their lyrics are humorous, even when they aren't trying to be.

THERAVADA - Sus Tain

Lastly, but certainly not least, we have THERAVADA. The New York rapper and producer is someone who has been steadily grinding for a long time. In fact, his production has been used by Armand Hammer and even Earl Sweatshirt. As it turns out, he is a more than capable rapper, as well. On the song "Sus Tain," THERAVADA gives us gorgeous production infused with smooth samples. Additionally, his rapping on the song is a high point as he knows how to masterfully tell a story and grab your ear while doing so. This song is fantastic, and it will certainly have you wanting to check out more of THERAVADA's work.

