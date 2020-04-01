new artists
- MusicYoung Miko, Ayooli, untiljapan, Cool Company, & Ghais Guevara: Five Artists You Need To Check Out Right NowThese are five artists that need to get into your rotations.By HNHH Staff
- MusicAndre 3000 Says That He Sees Himself In Teezo Touchdown And Tyler, The CreatorThese two artists are certainly up to the challenge. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLatto Claps Back At Person Who Complains About "New Artists" Being "Annoying"As she enjoys her recent successes, not everyone is giving the "777" rapper a break.By Erika Marie
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearThis month we're highlighting six newcomers, with Ogi, Lil Bam and JELEEL! leading the way.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content5 New Artists You Should HearWe highlight five relatively new artists following a new round of music submissions. Get familiar with Mike Shabb, Shanuka, Bairi, Eldric Laron
and Tyler Loyal. ParaísoBy Rose Lilah
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearWe're back with another round of new music discovery. Check out these six artists.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content5 New Artists You Should HearHNHH highlights a few new faces in a round-up that includes both staff submissions as well as user submissions.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearWe highlight six new names to add to your playlists, including Igwe Aka, Will Hill and King Khali.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearIt's time for new music discovery. Today, we highlight six artists worth checking out: NASAAN, TruthTheBull, Pote Baby, Fatt Father, Oranj Goodman and Knot Gulty. By Rose Lilah
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Looking To Sign 2 ArtistsMoneybagg Yo takes to Instagram to expand his Bread Gang empire, making it known that he's looking for two new artists. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content6 New Artists You Should HearFollowing all the submissions we received this past week, we're highlighting a few new music discoveries on the site today.By Rose Lilah
- MusicMeek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical DirectionMeek Mill is looking to work with some new talent.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMJ GRIZZ Shows His Love For High Class Women On "Standards"Chicago's own MJ GRIZZ slows things down with a quiet storm-inspired banger titled "Standards," which is all about showing appreciation for women who hold themselves to a high degree.By Keenan Higgins
- Original ContentHow Artists Can Survive Coronavirus Quarantine & Emerge StrongerWendy Day provides HotNewHipHop with resources and information for struggling artists during the Coronavirus pandemic.By HNHH Staff